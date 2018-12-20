Survey finds most Americans forget about their Christmas gifts within a year

While millions of Americans are still searching for that perfect gift for their family and friends, a new survey finds most Americans will forget about their Christmas gifts by this time next year.

The survey by Groupon found about 53 percent of last year's presents have already escaped one's memory.

Researchers say the most memorable gifts include clothing, dinner at a restaurant, gadgets, a spa day and a trip to a getaway destination. Gifts to avoid include wrinkle cream, a scale, exercise equipment, underwear and cleaning supplies.

The study also found your spouse or significant other is more likely to give you the best gifts, while your sibling is most likely to give you the worst.