Survey shows a lot of younger adults aren't wearing deodorant

You might want to hold your nose for this story, survey data shows many young people aren't wearing deodorant.

Like... a lot of them.

39% of 18 to 24 year old Americans say they haven't worn it, or antiperspirant in the past 30 days.

48% say they haven't bought those products in the past year.

That's almost half.

The numbers go down steadily as age increases.

31% of 25 to 34 year olds, 22% of 35 to 44 year olds and 16% of 45 to 54 year olds reported going without the product all month.

There's no explanation for exactly why younger people are shunning deodorant.

They appear to mirror other generations on other issues of hygiene, like washing their hair every day.

The data comes from polling company You-gov, which surveyed more than 52,000 people on the issue.