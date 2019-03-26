Surviving tragedy and the importance of mental health

There’s been three suicides in the past week involving people who were connected to victims of the school shootings in Parkland, Florida and Newtown, Connecticut.

Losing a loved one can have a serious impact on mental health. In the Quad Cities, the Vera French Mental Health Center helps people through “survivor's guilt.”

Richard Whitaker at the Vera French Mental Health Center says it's tough confronting mental health issues - but it's just like any other illness. Getting help isn't frowned upon, it's necessary.

“There's no guilt in not knowing what to do,” said Whitaker. “It's important that we help people to recognize that there is no shame in being the one who carries on after someone who has passed on.”

Three suicides connected to school shootings in the last week, and the cause is survivor's guilt.

“Maybe they're to blame, maybe they could have done something different, why are they living when their family member is now passed away,” said Whitaker. “So there could be some feelings of guilt that are associated with that death.”

Richard Whitaker says the negative stigma behind mental health issues has gotten less, but it's still impacting too many lives.

“Recognize that your body and your health are way too important to let something like stigma get in the way of you getting help,” Whitaker added. “It's important that we not let it go too long and not feel like I don't want to go get help because I'm not a crazy person or something like that - you don't have to be crazy to get help.”

He says treating these depressed feelings is just like treating any other sickness.

“You know, it's just like any other illness,” he added. “You've got illnesses with your heart, your cardiovascular system, with your central nervous systems - that's all tied to your brain and to your mental illness. That's where those come from, it's just another system of the body.”

If you've lost a loved one because of depression, anxiety, or guilt - it's not your fault.

“No guilt on those who maybe miss some of those warning signs because they're not obvious necessarily, not everybody knows.”