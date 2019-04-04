Survivor of Domestic Abuse says she's pushing for legislation to help empower victims and survivors

The House has approved a reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act,

which funds programs meant to prevent and prosecute abuse against women. The Bill extends the provision, which expired in February, for five years. It also makes it harder for domestic abusers to get access to guns and helps to close the “boyfriend loophole.”

In the U.S. one in three women and one in four men have experienced physical violence by a partner.

Shal says one of the worst things you can say to a survivor is “why didn't you get out, why didn't you leave?” she says instead “why don't you look at the person and say 'I'm really proud of you for getting out' because that's what we want to hear and that's what we need to hear.”

Shal-Marie Winter says years of bullying as a teen made her suffer from low self-esteem. But then she met a man who made her feel loved and wanted.

“He was a very nice caring guy, we had met at a bar and I thought I’d never hear from him again and then he called me the next day and we proceeded to talk every day,” says Shal-Marie.

“He was the first one to say ‘I love you’ and it just kind of captured my heart. I hadn't been in a serious relationship and I fell for him very quickly,” she adds.

But all that changed after nearly a decade of marriage in July 2015.

“He was mad that day because I didn't wake him up. I went to make a car payment and he called and got mad because I had just left money and didn't wake him up,” she says with a look of disbelief.

"I was terrified, and I was terrified for my kids to know that he would get on the phone and just scream and scream and scream at me and you know his erratic behavior,” she says with her eyes wide.

Shal took her kids to her parents’ house. “But the only thing the officers would do is tell me to wait till Monday get a no-contact order."

And Shal had a seven and eight-year-old at home. "I ended up going home because there was nothing they could do to help me."

She says in the 11 years she and her then-husband were together before that she had never seen anything like that from him.

"I kinda just continued on and thought he was mad and thought hopefully it won’t happen again,” she says pausing. “But unfortunately it did."

Shal says the verbal, psychological, and physical abuse continued and became more frequent and more severe over two years.

“He kept saying that I was a whore and that when I got he was giving me the loaded shotgun and either I shot and killed him or he'd drive holes into me with the power screwdriver until I died,” his accusations of cheating also drove Shal to cut off communication with friends and loved ones.

“He would call me a whore and would accuse me of cheating. So I would stay off social media and not talk to anyone because if I was on my phone he would accuse me of doing things I wasn't doing.”

Shal says she would cover up the physical wounds with makeup because she didn’t want anyone to think she did anything to upset her then-husband.

“Black eye, split lip, poked in the eye, pop thrown in face, hit in the ribs, my feet stomped on, he would take my hands and twist my fingers, punched in the stomach, and then the brain injury,” says Shal.

Shal says the abuse made her a shell of what she once was. “ I didn't take care of myself with showering, I just kind of like a piece of me died and I just didn't care anymore,” she says.

Shal says she wanted to keep her family together. But then her children began witnessing the abuse. Shal-Marie Winter says she and her ex-husband lived in a very rural area. And she wishes that someone had shared the number for a shelter with her earlier because she didn't know there was one she could get to, or how to get there safely. And that she tried to get away but didn't know how.

“We struggled he ended up grabbing two very large kitchen knives and slicing my wrists. Put me on the table and chocked me until I couldn't breathe. But before it all started he went out to the car and pulled the fuse so I couldn't get out and leave,” says Shal.

She says the only day worse than this was the day she left. She says that morning she had accused her husband of doing drugs and he physically abused her before she went to work. She says while she was at work he kept calling her phone and texting her non-stop.

"And the last text was your daughter's crying because she knows you’re going to get clobbered when you get home. And I finally broke down at work and another survivor who had told me her story when and got the supervisor,” says Shal.

When she called the police, Shal says the officer who responded said something Shal hadn't heard before.

"I'll never forget his name and I’ll never get his face because he was the one officer who believed me and understood what I was going through and said this is my case now and I'll make sure he's put in jail for it,” says Shal.

She feels the legal system failed her.

“Why is it two days in jail, versus a week in jail for harming an animal. Is my life not worth as much as an animal,” she asks with her hands on her heart?

Shal says regardless she still feels empowered.

Shal says one of the hardest things about leaving was starting over. She couldn't go back to her old job because her ex knew where it was. And without a job, she couldn't find an apartment. And she has two young children. She says she felt lost but with the help of Family Resources

she was able to get assistance with first month’s rent and security deposit. She also says seeing her abuser in court is difficult. And trying to find creative ways to protect herself from being found by her abuser is also challenging along with the psychological impact of what she has survived. But she says she is proud of herself for leaving. And she doesn’t consider the day she left the day she became a survivor.

"I don’t know when it happened but I don't say I’m a victim anymore I'm a survivor. I will continue to survive. I will continue to get stronger and I will do everything I can to help other victims and survivors."

And Shal is pushing for legislation she says will help to empower other survivors.

“My little girl said 'mom you got this, you're the strongest person I know.' and I'll never forget her saying that. She was nine years old at the time. And to have your little girl look up to you and say that is amazing, and I’ve known that I have to prove to her and to everybody. I'm a fighter I'm a survivor, and now I will do anything to help any other victims out there,” says Shal.

So that’s why she’s fighting for legislation she says will make it easier for other victims and survivors.

"A lot of the problems I had was having pages and pages of no contact orders. Not only do I have civil but I also had a criminal no-contact order. And it's embarrassing to have to carry those with you,” says Shal.

She says carrying large documents is a constant reminder of what she's been through. And that carrying a small card, which some states call the “Hope Card,” is something, and one she says will make it easier for domestic abuse survivors and victims.

"I've approached several legislators about having everything you need for a no-contact order printed on a card. Why can’t we have it tucked away in our wallet until we need it?”

Shal says while police aren't supposed to ask for these documents when there is a violation of a no-contact order. The reality is “they still do because it makes their job easier. If they have the case number they can call into dispatch and know there's an active no-contact order, they don't have to rifle through the papers.”

Shal says the card isn’t just about efficiency, “it would not make you feel like you're the victim again.”

And that lawmakers in Des Moines seem to be supportive. “One of the legislators in Scott County completely agree with me and would like to help me get it passed." She also has another idea of having “a domestic violence registry and I honestly believe that we're behind the times in the Unites States in not having one. We have a sex offender registry, why not a domestic violence registry.”

She says it would allow people to see if the person they're dating has ever been convicted of domestic abuse. Because if it's in a court record an abuser cannot lie about his or her past.