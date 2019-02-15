Chicago man charged with murder extradited to Burlington

An Illinois man is facing charges, including Murder in the 1st Degree, for a death in 2017.

In a release, the Burlington Police Department say on February 8th, Andre Harris, 28, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals and has since been extradited from Illinois to Burlington. There he was served with two Des Moines County warrants charging him with Murder in the 1st Degree and Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony.

The warrants are in reference to the death of Demarcus Antonio Chew on September 10, 2017. The investigation into his death is still ongoing at this time.

Harris is being held on a $2 million bond pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Chew is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.