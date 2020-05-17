Suspect, one victim dead after Rockford standoff, two others injured

Rockford Police responded to an active shooting at the Super 8 Motel on Rockford's east side early Sunday morning.

Rockford Police were called to the motel at 12:40 a.m. for the shooting and then exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who barricaded himself in a room.

At 6:30 a.m., the nearly six hour long standoff with the shooting suspect ended with the suspect found dead from what police are saying appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Winnebago County Coroner pronounced the man dead at 7:50 a.m.

It was confirmed that one person died and two others were shot before police got to the scene. The Winnebago County Coroner said the victim was a 19-year-old male and was pronounced dead at 1:18 a.m. The two others were females and are being treating at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Super 8 Motel was evacuated with the shooting coming from inside the hotel.

This is the second shooting of the weekend, a 21-year-old man from Rockford was killed​ late Saturday evening after a shooting at the Stop-N-Go on Charles Street.