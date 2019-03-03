Suspect arrested in Iowa apartment blaze that injured 5

Police say they've arrested a man suspected of setting a Cedar Rapids apartment fire that injured him and four others, including a firefighter.

Station KCRG reports that 24-year-old Dallas Tullis, of Cedar Rapids was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree arson, assault on a police officer, assault causing injury and interference with official acts. Investigators say Tullis set the fire Thursday morning that destroyed the apartment complex. Police say he was found near the scene and taken to a hospital for injuries. Police say he assaulted an officer and a security guard at the hospital.

He has since been release and booked into the Linn County Jail.

A 65-year-old male suffered life-threatening injuries and is still hospitalized. Two other adults also suffered injuries and were treated and released.