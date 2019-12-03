Police searching for suspect after report of burglary in Park View

Officials are searching for a suspect after a report of a burglary in progress in Park View.

Eldridge Police, Iowa State Patrol and the Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to the call.

Information is limited at this time, but officials tell TV6 they are still searching for a suspect.

They could be seen searching for the suspect near Manor Drive and Park Avenue.

It is not clear if anyone was injured during the incident or if anything was taken.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.