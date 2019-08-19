Suspect claims she is a 'good mom' after newborn son found on floorboard

Laurel County deputies arrested two women after they found a newborn child on the floor of a minivan following a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

Rebecca Fultz (left) and Charlotte Simpson (right) both spoke with WKYT from jail following their criminal abuse arrests. (WKYT)

An arrest report says a deputy pulled over the minivan for traffic violations. The driver didn't stop until traveling another quarter mile.

Deputies say the driver, Charlotte Simpson, 69, of London, Ky., had a warrant for her arrest. She was removed from the vehicle and arrested. The passenger, Rebecca Fultz, 32, of London, Ky., also had a warrant for her arrest. Deputies struggled to remove her from the vehicle and placed hand restraints on the woman.

During the struggle with Fultz, deputies say they didn't realize anyone else was in the vehicle. Ten minutes after Fultz was removed from the vehicle, Simpson told a deputy there was a baby inside.

"We told them the baby was in there," Simpson told WKYT from jail. "We were in the shade, and the windows were down. It was living. I mean, why in the world?"

Deputies searched the vehicle, but there wasn't a child in the car seat. The vehicle didn't have a working air conditioner on a day when temperatures reached 90 degrees.

Eventually, they noticed a blanket on the floor of the van between the two front seats. A deputy removed the blanket and found Fultz's 16-day-old child inches from the center console. The newborn had ants on his face and he was wearing a soiled diaper.

The newborn's breathing was labored and he had low oxygen levels. The child was taken to a local hospital, and one of the deputies, who was a former paramedic, drove the ambulance so the others could care for the newborn.

Fultz confirmed the baby was on the floorboard, and she claimed that deputies are overstating the newborn's condition.

"He just had a few heat bumps on him, but that was it," Fultz said.

Fultz wouldn't say why her newborn son wasn't in the car seat, but she claimed he was safe.

"I treated my son good. I'm a good mom. I never neglected him. I have always taken care of him. They told a bunch of lies," Fultz said.

Deputies also found clothes with human feces on them, bags of trash and bugs inside the vehicle. There was also a large flat-screen TV inside the vehicle, which could have posed a hazard for the newborn.

"I think it was very fortunate that we were there to come to the rescue for that child," Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said.

Both are charged with criminal abuse, and Fultz was also charged with menacing and resisting arrest. They were placed in the Laurel County Detention Center.

The child treated for dehydration and was released to social services.

