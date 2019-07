A suspect with a felony warrant for his arrest was caught after investigators looking for him heard him pass gas.

The Clay County Sheriff in Missouri announced the incident in a Tuesday Facebook post with the hashtag “ItHappened”.

The suspect with the poor timing is not named in the post, but the sheriff said he was wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

“We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!” the post said.