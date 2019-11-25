Suspect in Ala. sheriff’s death is son of Montgomery County deputy

The suspect in the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams has been booked in the Elmore County Jail.

18-year-old William Chase Johnson surrendered to law enforcement after a four-hour manhunt Saturday night. He was taken into custody at the same QV gas station where Williams was shot. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Johnson is the son of one of its deputies.

Sgt. Steve Jarrett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Johnson fled from the gas station after the shooting around 8 p.m. and then reappeared at the gas station around midnight. Law enforcement took a handgun from Johnson when he was taken into custody, Jarrett confirmed.

Lowndes County Commission Chairman Carnell McApline said the law dictates the county coroner, Terrell Means, is now the acting sheriff. McAlpine said Gov. Kay Ivey will appoint a new sheriff.

