Suspect in dismembered body case in court

Jared chance, a 29-year-old Grand Rapids, MI man, is in court this week for dismembering and concealing the body of a woman in his home. Police still haven't been able to confirm the woman's identity -- because of the body's condition.

Police say chance mutilated the woman's body at his home on Friday, Nov. 30th. She was last seen alive the night before.

A neighbor of the suspect made a gruesome discovery and now says he wishes he could have done more. The neighbor said: "My house was just smelling funny for the last couple of days. yeah. she [the neighbor's girlfriend] asked me to go to the basement because she figured it may be the sewer. I went down there and there was a tarp with blood leaking out of it like I don't know, I never have seen the body or anything like that."

The neighbor says he knew Jared Chance in passing and never seen him violent.

Chance is currently not being charged with the death as police try to identify the body.

The judge kept chance in jail on a $750,000.00 bond -- because of the nature of the crime and his long criminal history.

He faces up to ten years in prison.

He is due back in court on December 18th.