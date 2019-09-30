Suspect reaches for officer's gun while being taken into custody

Blue Grass Police say on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 around 7:30 pm an officer was called to 202 West Mayne Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon investigation, the officer was able to assist 24-year-old Landon Winrow of Blue Grass to a relative's house. At 8:28 pm the officer was called back to the relative's house in reference to Winrow who was causing a disturbance on the street in front of the house. The Officer took Winrow into custody and placed handcuffs around his wrists.

Police say at the officer was escorting Winrow to the squad car, Winrow began resisting and tried to pull away from the officer. During the resistance, Winrow pulled on the officer's gun holster. The pulling of the gun in the holster released the protective hood of the holster that keeps the hun in its place. The officer was able to regain control of the suspect. As the officer was in front of the squad car, 28-year-old Doulas Whalen Jr. of Blue Grass, pulled Winrow away from the officer. The officer was able to regain control and placed him in the squad car. As the officer was doing this, Winrow kicked the Officer multiple times.

A Buffalo Officer arrived on scene to assist the Blue Grass Officer to place Winrow in the vehicle. Two Scott County Deputies arrived on scene shortly thereafter and took Whalen into custody for the interference which resulted in the Blue Grass Officer getting kicked. The Buffalo Officer sustained minor injuries to his wrist in the process of taking Winrow into custody.

Whalen was booked in the Scott County Jail for interference with official acts with injury a misdemeanor and bonded out an hour later.

Winrow was booked in the Scott County Jail for assaulting a police officer with injury, assault on police officer resulting in bodily injury, attempt to disarm a police officer, disorderly conduct, interference with official acts with injury, and public intoxication.