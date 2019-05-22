Suspect says he'll turn himself in if Facebook post gets 15K likes

A suspect wanted on multiple warrants has put his freedom in the hands Facebook users everywhere.

Jose Simms, 29, has told Torrington Police he will surrender to them if their Facebook post featuring his mug shots gets 15,000 likes.

An officer explains on the Facebook post that during negotiations, “I said 10,000 [likes] he wanted 20,000, we split.”

Torrington Police are asking users to like the post and help bring in Simms, who is wanted for failure to stop regarding alleged motor vehicle violations and failure to appear warrants.

Getting 15,000 likes on the post “will be difficult but is doable,” the post reads.

The post has more than 8,800 likes as of mid-afternoon Wednesday.