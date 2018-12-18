Suspect tries to trade marijuana for food at McDonald’s drive-thru

A man who was apparently short on cash is facing charges after police say he offered marijuana in exchange for food at a McDonald’s drive-through window.

Anthony Gallagher, 23, of Port St. Lucie, is charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

Police say Gallagher pulled up to a McDonald’s drive-through Sunday at around 2 a.m.

An employee refused his offer to exchange a baggie of marijuana for an order of food.

The employee called police who then remained in the area after taking down Gallagher’s description.

Officers say Gallagher was arrested when he returned to the drive-through window “a short time later.”

Gallagher told police his offer was only a joke.