Suspect wanted after credit card is stolen at Walgreens in Rock Island

Police are looking for a man who they say tried using a stolen credit card at multiple locations in Rock Island.

On January 14, police say a victim lost his credit card while at Walgreens in Rock Island.

Police say the man pictured above used the lost card five times at Target and Dollar General. Only one purchase went through, the others were all declined.

If you know who he is, call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

