Suspect wanted after damage is reported at Grinders & Spaghetti House in Moline

Officials need your help finding the person responsible for damage done to the Grinders & Spaghetti House in Moline.

Police say on Wednesday, April 8 at around 3:30 a.m., officers with the Moline Police Department were called to an alarm at the restaurant.

Once they arrived, officers found a glass entry door shattered.

Video surveillance from inside the business showed an unknown suspect in a black hoodie, black sweat pants, black shoes and a bandana with their face covered.

Officials say the suspect can be seen moving around inside the business for a short period of time before leaving.

The owner of the business reports that nothing of value was taken.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities 309-762-9500 or use the mobile app P3 Tips. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.