Suspect wanted in stolen checks forged case

The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for the public's help in relation to a stolen checks forged case.

Officials say on January 2nd, a victim who had ordered checks through the mail never received them noticed on their account online that two of his checks had been written at Menards in Moline and Davenport. Police tell TV6 the check written at the Moline Menards was in the amount of over $1,500.00. The suspect was captured on video and is being described as a middle-aged male, white, with a beard, black hair and wearing a black Carhart style jacket, a grey hoodie, black jeans, and tan boots.

If you recognize him call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.