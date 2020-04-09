Suspect wanted on attempted murder out of Coal Valley after victim is shot in chest

Police are asking for your help in locating the suspect wanted in an attempted murder case out of Coal Valley.

Police say on March 11, around 10 p.m. an unknown suspect went to a home in the 1900 block of 1st Street in Coal Valley. Officials say the suspect knocked on the door to make contact with the resident.

When the resident answered the door, police say the suspect shot the resident in the chest.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic or white man, approximately 5'7 to 5'10 with a slim build and they were dresses in a dark stocking cap, blue bandana covering their face from his eyes down. The suspect was also wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a lime green or yellow safety type vest over the sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police believe the suspect is believed to have fled the area in a waiting vehicle with at least one other person.

Investigators believe the unknown suspect vehicle fled the scene southbound on 1st St and then westbound on US Rt. 150.

At this time, the Coal Valley Police Department is following up on any and all leads that have been generated.

Any person with information on this crime please contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use our mobile app P3 Tips. You will remain anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.