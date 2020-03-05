Suspected Golden State Killer seeks plea deal to avoid death penalty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/Tribune/CNN) - A suspected serial killer in California is trying to avoid the death penalty.

Accused of 13 murders and more than 50 rapes, suspected Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo is finally set to answer for his alleged crimes, but according to a court filing from his defense attorney, he's hoping to avoid a trial.

This dismissal motion filed in Sacramento County Court late Monday says he would plead guilty to his charges in exchange for a lifetime sentence to put the death penalty off the table.

“It might be best to just resolve it now, the cost, not just in money, but in time and happiness that will be drained out that never comes back.” said attorney Mark Reichel.

He points to the $20 million the lengthy trial is expected to cost taxpayers as one of the reasons to take a plea deal.

He says, at 74 years old, deangelo would likely die of natural causes anyway before facing the death penalty.

“Right nowm we have a governor that has imposed a moratorium on the death penalty. There will be no death penalty executions in California under the current governor. There’s a very good chance the next Governor of California may take the same position,” Reichel said.

Sacramento Assemblyman Jim Cooper said these victims deserve their day in court if they want it.

“Just think about if that was your daughter, your mother, your sister that this happened to years ago, and you missed all that time with them by them being a murder victim. How would you feel? So we’re got to think about the victims here. It’s not always about the suspect,” Cooper said.

He wrote a bill to reimburse counties for the cost of the trial shifting the burden to the state, but it failed in committee last year.

Cooper is reintroducing the bill ahead of the planned trial.

In a letter sent to victims, the Public Defenders Office asks for their input, writing “We would like to reach a resolution to the case that avoids a trial, satisfies all parties and provides a more immediate resolution to the case.”

The District Attorney’s Office says nothing has changed for them since they sent out their letter of intent in April. That letter states that they would seek the death penalty.

DeAngelo is expected back in court on March 12.

