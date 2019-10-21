Suspects need identified after theft at Marshang's Automotive in Sterling

Police need your help identifying these two people. Police say they're suspects after a theft happened at Marshang's Automotive on East Lincolnway in Sterling.

Police say an undisclosed amount of tools and other items were stolen on July 25, 2019.

Police are now hoping to get help from the community in identifying the two men pictured above.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or identity of the two individuals shown are asked to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers 815-625-7867.