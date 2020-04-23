Suspects wanted after pressure washer, welder are stolen out of Mercer County

The Mercer County Crime Stoppers are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects after a recent burglary. Officials say this happened to an outbuilding on April 11.

Officials say the suspects, pictured above, entered an outbuilding near Matherville. Several items were taken during the burglary including a welder and a pressure washer.

Officials did note the time and date on the photos are incorrect.

If you can assist by identifying these individuals please contact the the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500 or submit a tip at this link.

If your information leads to the arrest of these individuals you could be paid a reward of up to $1000.