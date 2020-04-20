'Suspicious' fire being investigated in Burlington

Burlington police and fire departments are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out Sunday night in the 500 block of South Leebrick Street.

Firefighters responded around 10:50 p.m. A police officer that was in the area arrived within a minute of the initial call and reported that flames were coming from two garages, fire marshal Mark Crooks said in a media release.

Firefighters arrived a short time later and found two detached garages engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to a third garage and the back of a house. Firefighters brought the fire under control by 11:20 p.m., Crooks said in the release.

Crooks said the fire destroyed the garage and the siding of a house at 531 S. Leebrick. The fire also destroyed a detached garage at 527 S. Leebrick. The garage located at 532 S. Adams Street sustained heat damage to the exterior, Crooks said.

Damage estimates are still being assessed. No injuries were reported and firefighters remained on scene until 1:25 a.m. Monday.

No other information was released.

The fire department was assisted by West Burlington Fire Department, Burlington Police Department, Superior Ambulance, and Alliant Energy.

