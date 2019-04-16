Suspicious item found at Burlington, Iowa medical clinic

Burlington Police are investigating a suspicious item found outside a women's health clinic on early Monday afternoon. Police say the item was found near the front door of the Abria Medical Clinic at 1013 S. Central Avenue. The fire department was called in to help in the investigation and to determine if the item was possibly hazardous. As part of the investigation the Iowa State Fire Marshal's office was consulted for a possible explosive device. Due to the location of the item and as a precaution, two Special Agents/Bomb Techs came to Burlington to help. Police say the bomb techs were able to use special x-ray equipment to determine that the item was safe. It was then removed from the property and disposed of. During this time, the 1000 block of S. Central Avenue was closed to vehicles and pedestrian traffic. No one was hurt and the scene was clear around 5 p.m.

