Sweater Weather By End Of The Week!

Summer will round of the month of September as highs will soar into the mid 80s today, feeling like the 90s. However, Fall will return by the end of week after a strong cold front arrives on Wednesday and brings cooler than normal temps by Thursday and especially Friday.

By Friday we will start out in the 40s in the morning and only hit highs in the 50s and 60s. This will easily be the coolest stretch of weather we've had since early May. Don't worry though above normal temps do look likely to return by next week.