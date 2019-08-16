Sweatstock celebrates 50th Anniversary of Woodstock

Over 100 local Quad Cities artists are coming together to perform at the inaugural Sweatstock musical festival at Murphy Park in East Moline. The Quad Cities is home to a lot of extraordinary musical talent and Sweatstock will serve as a great outlet to grow the musical community, bring people together over a shared passion and a way to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock, in our own home.

The festival will include tributes to Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin & Joe Cocker, Creedance Clearwater Revival, Sly & the Famil Stone, The Who, the Grateful Dead, The Band, Jonny Winter and more. Local bands set to perform include Joe Marcinek, The Velies, Rude Punch, The Candymakers, Jordan Danielsen, Jason Carl and Whole Damn Band, Condor and Jaybird, The Dawn and Charlottte Boyer. These artists will also be performing their own original melodies.

