Sweeping away the myths of the standing brooms!

Well, in today's version of "is the dress blue and black or white and gold", we are seeing pictures on social media of brooms mysteriously standing on their bristles. But, WHY? Well, along with the pics you'll read about NASA saying it will only happen today, or it's because of the full moon or gravity or the Earth's orbit. Well, as the pragmatic scientist on board, I just have to say "C'mon, folks"! Boy, it appears that if someone threw a picture of a red can of Coca-Cola onto Facebook a few thousand others would pull one out of their fridge proclaiming, "YES! Mine is red, too. Post this on Facebook"!!! Fact is,,, the chances of finding a red Coke can are pretty high. But, you already know this. What you might not know is that the chance of standing a broom on end in pretty high, too, but when was the last time you TRIED it??? There's no mystery science here, everyone! No special gravitational pull, or position of space of the Earth, or full moon thing going on. The only (simple) science involved is pure balance. If you have a flat surface and a broom that's got firm enough and flat enough bristles, you too can make your broom stand - granting you have the patience to try! And here's the kicker. Doesn't matter what day or time it is! Take that broom 2 weeks from now,,, if you haven't used it too much and, at the risk of a dusty floor, try it again! That same broom will probably STILL stand a couple of weeks after the social media adorned sweet time of broom standing uppery!!! Good luck. And, oh! Do NOT get me started on the whole egg-balancing thing!!!