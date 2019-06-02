Swim instructor charged after 3-year-old nearly drowns during lesson

A swim instructor in Florida is facing neglect charges after a 3-year-old boy slipped underwater for more than two minutes during a lesson last year.

Swim instructor 34-year-old Jessica Kretz has been arrested and charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm. (Source: Orange County Corrections/WFTV/Cox/CNN)

The family of a 3-year-old boy who attended a summer camp at the Park Maitland School says this incident, which was caught on video, should have never happened.

Swim instructor 34-year-old Jessica Kretz has been arrested and charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm after the little boy lost hold of his swim board and went underwater in a pool with four instructors.

Police say the 3-year-old spent more than two minutes underwater before Kretz noticed him and pulled him out. She called 911, while another instructor began performing CPR.

In the video, Kretz and at least one other instructor of the four in the pool get within feet of the boy but do not notice he is underwater until minutes later.

Police documents state Kretz knew ahead of the incident that the boy could not swim, and he was her “responsibility” at the time.

The boy’s family says he still needs medical treatment because of the damage he suffered. They are devastated, according to attorney Larry Gonzalez, who is representing the family in a civil suit.

"He has suffered significantly and is still suffering to this day, still seeking medical treatment with doctors due to the damage that occurred. They put their trust in Park Maitland that they were going to be teaching their kid to swim,” Gonzalez said.

Park Maitland School released a statement on Kretz’s arrest that said none of the instructors are employed there anymore.

