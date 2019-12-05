DA: Man had shot 6-year-old nephew before Syracuse police killed him

Authorities in Syracuse say police shot and killed an armed man after the man shot his 6-year-old nephew.

Police responded to the home Tuesday evening and say they found a man with a weapon.

Onondaga County’s district attorney identified the man was Miguel Russo, a convicted gang member. An officer killed Russo, then found the child wounded inside the home.

Neighbors say the violence in the neighborhood is frightening.

“He’s only 6 years old. That’s why I always tell my girls I don’t want them outside. Stay inside always, because you never know. Bullets never have names,” neighbor Kelinne Ortiz stressed.

Gregory Kukulski, another neighbor, said he wants out of the neighborhood because it’s worse than some of the places he saw while serving overseas with the military.

As of Wednesday night, the boy remains in stable condition in an area hospital.

