Syringe found on side of road in Preston, Iowa tests positive for meth

Police in Preston, Iowa are asking residents to speak up if they see something out of place after a syringe that was found on the side of the road tested positive for meth.

Police say at around 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, they received a report of a capped syringe next to the road on West Street, about 60 yards north of the walking path entrance.

When officers arrived, they found one capped needle off the West shoulder of the roadway. They field tested it, and the field test came back positive for methamphetamine.

Officers checked both sides of the roadway but did not find anything else.

They're now asking the public to say something if you see something while out and about.

"The children and citizens of Preston deserve better than this. This will not be accepted or tolerated," they stated in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Preston Police Department at 563-689-6868.