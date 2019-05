TAG has donated $1,000 to support local businesses and residents impacted by the Flood of '19. This is part of the TV6 #QuadCitiesStrong donation drive up and donate.

Along with their $1,000 donation, they are encouraging other businesses to donate as well. You can donate to the Quad Cities Community Foundation at this link.

We are grateful for any donation, large or small, and will be accepting those donations at our TV6 Studios and at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.