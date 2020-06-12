TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon to go virtual this September

Officials with the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon have announced plans to offer a virtual event with opportunities to participate during the month of September.

In a release, officials announced they have reviewed "best practices from the CDC and from the WHO, as well as consulting with local officials and healthcare providers.

"Based on recommendations and feedback, the race Board of Directors decided the virtual option would be the best decision to ensure health and safety within our race community during the COVID-19 pandemic," officials said in the release."

The virtual version of the marathon will offer a marathon, half marathon, 5K, 1-mile and kids run.

Officials say those wishing to participate will have from September 1 until September 27 to submit their finish times to be posted in the final results. Those who participate will receive shirts, finish medals, race bib and a packet.

The 2020 race will not offer prize money for elite runners, overall awards, or age group awards.

Race officials have planned a fun 2-day “drive through” packet pickup at the East Moline race headquarters. The packet pickup will include sponsor recognition.

Complete details on the virtual offerings for 2020 will be available online at this link.