TBK Bank Quad Cities Mel Foster Co. Half Marathon recognized nationally

The TBK Bank Quad Cities Mel Foster Co. Half Marathon has been recognized nationally and was named the top marathon in Illinois and the top vote-getter in the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday officials with the race said they're so excited and that this "is huge in the US marathon industry".

You can read the full statement below:

"RaceRaves, the leading online race finder and reviews community for runners of all levels, has announced the winners of its “Runners Choice: Best Half Marathons in the U.S.” poll. The top race in each state was crowned based on votes from thousands of runners across the country, along with reviews and ratings on RaceRaves.com. More than a laundry list, the handy new guide will help first-timers and seasoned runners alike build their all-star half marathon wish list.

Common themes among the winning events include exceptional production and on-course support, strong community involvement, and a course that showcases the beauty and attractions of the local region.

“What an awesome team we have – proud of everyone who makes it all happen. We have a great committee, great volunteers, great sponsors, great community (Arsenal Island, Bettendorf, Rock Island, Davenport & Moline), and great causes (Us Too Prostate Cancer Imitative, Shoes for QC Kids & Charity Bib Program and a wonderful running community!” states Race Director Joe Moreno.

Four cities + three bridges + two states = one memorable half marathon along the Mississippi River. Your two-state tour starts with a bridge crossing into Iowa, followed by nine miles in the Hawkeye State before crossing back over the river, through the Rock Island Arsenal Army Base, and into Moline to finish where you started. Given its slogan of “Run the River” there’s no question as to the centerpiece of this event, with much of the flat and picturesque course paralleling the mighty Mississippi. Finishers rave that “every year it gets better” and that QCM Is “always well organized” and “very friendly,” case in point Race Director Joe Moreno, who after more than 20 years at the helm still makes an effort to high-five every runner who crosses the finish line.

Runner-up: Chicago Half Marathon (Sep)

“This initiative exemplifies our passion and commitment to help runners discover the best races across the country.” said RaceRaves Co-founder Mike Sohaskey. “We’re fired up by the enthusiastic response from runners nationwide, and we congratulate the Quad Cities Mel Foster Co. Half Marathon on this well-deserved accolade.”

The complete list of winning half marathons by state is available on RaceRaves.com."