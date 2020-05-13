TBK Bank Sports Complex to reopen Saturday

The TBK Bank Sports Complex will reopen Saturday after eight weeks of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders at the complex are “busily putting a plan together to open the doors and welcome the public back” after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that some business can reopen statewide.

“We have missed all the activity we usually have inside and out of our building, and we look forward to safely welcoming everyone back,” said Dave Stow, CEO of the complex, said in a media release.

To keep visitors safe, the complex is taking several precautionary measures, including:

• Limiting the number of athletes who can play or practice on courts and fields

• At Level II Fitness, proper spacing of all equipment, continuing stringent sanitation on all machines and equipment, and temporary suspension of group fitness classes

• All staff are trained in sanitizing equipment and monitoring proper occupancy and spacing.

The complex is working with all of the sport organizers to bring events back to the complex safely.

Visit the TBK Bank Sports Complex and Level II Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages for hours of operations and other details.