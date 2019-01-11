TEDxDavenport and TEDxYouth coming to the Quad Cities

Two big events will be coming to the Quad Cities in the next coming months, TEDxTalks.

"TED has created a program called TEDx," a statement on the TEDxDavenport's website reads. "TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. Our event is called TEDxDavenport, where x = independently organized TED event."

The first event will be on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at the Putnam Museum in Davenport. This event will be the first annual TEDxYouth conference that will feature regional high school and early college student presenters.

The event is free, however, TEDxYouth is currently sold out and running a wait list.

Learn more about TEDxYouth.

The second series, TEDxDavenport will be on March 27 at the Figge.

The second annual TEDxDavenport conference will have presenters from the region and beyond. Those presenters will share groundbreaking ideas and perspectives across multiple topics.

This event is open to the public.

Learn more about TEDxDavenport.

If you're interested in volunteering for TEDx in the Quad Cities, you can do so by signing up to volunteer with TEDx events or with their non-profit team.

If you're interested in becoming a TEDx Sponsor, you can do so by signing up at this link.