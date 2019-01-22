TEDxDavenport announces March speaker lineup

TEDxDavenport's March speaker lineup has been announced.

TEDxDavenport will take place on Wednesday, March 27 at the Figge. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and go until 5:30 p.m.

The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature local speakers along with TED Talks videos. Officials say the theme will be SOLVE FOR X.

“Our Quad Cities has an amazing community of innovators with ideas worth spreading," TEDxDavenport DIrector and Producer Andrea Olson said in a release. "TEDxDavenport is designed around the concept that our community can bring new perspectives to the stage and ’Solve for X' – a theme that focuses on the solutions Quad Citizens have for transforming our region and the world."

The speakers will be:

Christopher Britton: Hip Hop in the Classroom

Lisa Heaton: Cleaning the Planet

Lindsay O'Brien: Art in Music

Sarah Stevens: Adipositivity

Matt Stutzman: Armless Archery

Aaron Thompson: Ghost Hunting

Jeff Wallace: Trauma-Informed Care

Chrissy Weems: Entrepreneurship

Dan Bush: Fast Food

Steve Sinner: Determination

Tayvian Johnson: Self Awareness

To sign up to attend the TEDxDavenport you can do so at this link. Currently, TEDxDavenport and TEDxYouth are limited to 200-300 attendees. TEDxSalons are limited to 60 attendees.