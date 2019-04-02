THE FLOOD WALL DEBATE: Why Davenport is the only Quad Cities City without one

As the Mississippi River continues to rise, the city of Davenport is taking new action to keep the water from reaching critical areas of town. The river is expected to crest sometime this weekend.

"The city of Davenport has taken several measures that have removed various assets from the flood plain,” city staff said during a news conference.

The city of Davenport said the flood protection plan has worked for years, and says there are no plans to install a flood wall.

"I think it is just a policy decision and a long term personal decision for the citizens and the politicians in Davenport,” Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said.

The city first had an option to build one after the floods of 1095. Bettendorf, Moline and Rock Island did. Davenport did not.

The cost of a wall has increased over the years. In 1965, Davenport could have built a wall for $16 million. After the floods of 1993, the cost would have been $50 million and the TV6 archives shows at that time 71% of people wanted to build one, but did not want to pay for it. The most recent cost analysis finds a flood wall now would cost $174 million. The city said Tuesday that current flood plans do not cost more than $250,000 a year.

Gleason said most of the costs associated with the current plan in Davenport have to do with labor and the cost of materials. The city says another reason for not building a flood wall is to keep the view of the river.

In an unscientific poll on the KWQC Facebook page, 70% of people who responded said they would like to see a flood wall be built.

