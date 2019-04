Former Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson was selected by the Detroit Lions as pick number 8 in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Hockenson declared for the NFL draft after registering six receiving touchdowns for the Hawkeyes in 2018. Hockenson also won the John Mackey award which was presented to the nation's top tight end.

Hockenson, a red-shirt sophomore, scored nine career receiving touchdowns for Iowa while adding one rushing touchdown.