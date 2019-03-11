T.J. Maxx and Marshall’s heating pads recalled due to fire and burn hazard

Aroma Home USB Heated Hottie Heating Pads, exclusively sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshall’s, have been recalled due to fire and burn hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The heating pads can overheat during use, posing fire and burn hazards, CPSC says. The products are powered by USB.

CPSC says the products are sold in four styles: French Bull Dog, Sequin Cat Head, Sequin Fox Head and Sequin Blue Owl.

Consumers should immediately stop using the heating pads and return them to any T.J. Maxx or Marshall’s store for a full refund, CPSC says. No injuries have been reported in the U.S.

These products are sold nationwide.

