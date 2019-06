TMK IPSCO has announced layoffs that will take effect in 60 days.

Officials tell TV6 there will be layoffs, but would not confirm how many would be receiving layoff notices. The layoffs will take effect in 60 days.

Officials say the layoffs are due to the price of oil and demand for product.

This comes after they announced they would reopen two years ago, creating 85 jobs for the Camanche plant and 30 jobs at the Catoosa plant.