TOO FAST! Illinois State Police arrest driving doing 107 mph in I74 construction zone

A fast and furious teenage driver landed themselves in jail after going too fast in the I-74 bridge construction zone.

According to a post by the Illinois State Police District 7, a state trooper clocked a driver doing 107 miles per hour in the area.

“SO many things can wrong,” the post said. “One of those things that can go wrong, ending up in jail... which is where this driver went.”

The post said the driver was 19-years-old and was driving a Dodge Charger. They were charged with aggravated speeding in a construction zone.

The drivers name has not been released and it is unclear if they have bonded out of jail.