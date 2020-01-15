TSA: New record for guns caught at airports

The Transporation Security Administration says it took a record-high number of guns at airport checkpoints across the U.S. in 2019.

TSA officers found more than 4,400 guns in carry-on bags or on passengers.

That's up five percent from 2018. And 87 percent of them were loaded.

The TSA administrator says the increase is troubling. He said most importantly guns should be unloaded.

They should be packed in a hard-sided locked case and taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared and checked.

The top five airports TSA officers found guns at in 2019 were: Hartsfield-Jackson, Atlanta International, Dallas/Fort Worth International, Denver International, George Bush Intercontinental, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International.