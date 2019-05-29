TSA spends your left behind money

CNN - Through the hustle of taking off your shoes, removing your electronics and the rush of making your flight, people often leave behind their change after emptying their pockets at security checkpoints. In 2018, almost 1 million dollars in change was left behind for TSA. The agency uses that money for airport maintenance and updates. JFK airport in New York collected the most at about 72 thousand dollars.
