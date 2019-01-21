TSA workers continue to call off of work due to government shutdown

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says one in 10 of its officers called out of work Sunday -- as the Federal Government shutdown continues.

That 10% of unscheduled absences compared to 3.1% on the same date a year ago. The TSA said, "Many employees are reporting they are not able to report to work due to financial limitations".

The TSA said despite the high rate of unscheduled absences, wait times were "within normal TSA times" of 30 minutes in standard lands, and 10 minutes for TSA precheck flyers.

The U.S. is now in the fifth week of the longest Government Shutdown on record.