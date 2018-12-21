TV Time: Friends is most binge-watched television show of 2018

Cue the clapping! People apparently can't get enough of Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe.

According to a study by TV Time, Friends was the most binge-watched television show this year.

The sitcom ended 14 years ago but it has a full run on Netflix.

TV Time based its finding on the behavior of 12 million registered users worldwide of its app for tracking, commenting and voting for television shows.

You might remember the recent uproar when fans found out the show was set to roll off of the streaming service at the end of 2018.

They let their voices be heard on social media.

Netflix then announced that Friends would continue for at least another year, reportedly paying around $100 million to keep all 10 seasons.

According to the study, the other top binge-watched shows of 2018 include Grey's Anatomy, 13 Reasons Why, the Big Bang Theory and Orange is the New Black.