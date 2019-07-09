TV show 'Friends' to be removed from Netflix

So no one told you life was going to be this way... Netflix has announced in a Facebook post that they will no longer be streaming the popular 90's sitcom come 2020.

In what they're calling "The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye", officials with Netflix said starting in 2020, Friends will no longer be available for streaming on Netflix. It will be moving to Warner's new streaming service.

The new service, WarnerMedia announced Tuesday on Twitter that they were introducing its next big thing, HBO Max.

Introducing the next big thing: HBO Max, our upcoming streaming service featuring exclusive originals and the best-of-the-best from the WarnerMedia portfolio. Learn more: https://t.co/MHHIkV0ohz pic.twitter.com/N9jb9FifIW — WarnerMedia (@WarnerMediaGrp) July 9, 2019

The streaming service will feature exclusive originals the "best-of-the-best from the WarnerMedia protfolio."

You can learn more about the new streaming service at this link.