Our viewers capture & share remarkable video during Monday afternoon storms

Storms tore through the area on Monday afternoon and TV6 viewers captured some incredible photo and video. They moved through quickly but despite that, they hit the area hard causing destruction in some areas and flooding in many.

Some of the moments captured include flooded streets in Andalusia becoming a river for a resident who took advantage by kayaking through the waters. In Lee County, Iowa, near Houghton Marcy Henrich captured video of an apparent tornado and flying debris.Torrential downpour moved through a neighborhood causing rushing water through streets.

On River Drive near Mound in Davenport, the road was closed because of flash flooding. The Police Department posted this to their facebook page.