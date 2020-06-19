TV6 CONVERSATIONS: Diving into racism and inequality

KWQC TV6 is reaching out to a diverse group of Quad Citians to gather and share a wide array of opinions, experiences, and viewpoints during this time of protest and change.

We are talking to those with a variety of backgrounds, including elected leaders, law enforcement, members or NAACP and LULAC, and more.

Our goal is to listen to individual personal experiences, opinions, and viewpoints on race relations, and ask constructive questions to help our community move forward.

How can we better understand the challenges faced by those of different groups?

How does inequality manifest itself in ways some of us may be unaware?

How can we work together to develop a plan for the future?

These honest, respectful conversations - the kind we hope to encourage everyone to have - are designed to allow for a deeper discussion than what is typically possible in daily news reports and social media feeds.

We will be sharing these talks in the weeks to come on our website, news app, and social media platforms, and hope you will listen, comment and contribute.

