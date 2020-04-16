TV6 COVID-19 daily wrap-up

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced there are now

1,995 total confirmed cases and 53 deaths.

(Flourish/Iowa Department of Public Health)

The local number of confirmed cases are:

-Scott County, 129

-Muscatine County, 133

-Louisa County, 166

-Des Moines County, seven

-Henry County, 22

-Lee County, 2

-Jackson County, 4

-Clinton County, 38

-Cedar County, 22

During a briefing of the QC COVID-19 coalition, Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said that while some may feel we’re in a “lull” now, we are not.

“Now is not the time to get complacent,” he said. “The models out of Washington state indicate that the peak, or the highest point of our infections, will not appear until early May. This is in Scott County. That means that we have not come out the other side of this pandemic yet."

The continued message from health officials:

stay at home to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Looking closer at the numbers in the hardest-hit counties, around 47 percent of the total confirmed cases in Scott County are individuals between the ages of 41 and 60. Nearly 29 percent are individuals between the ages of 18 and 40.

In Muscatine County, nearly 44 percent of individuals are between the ages of 40 and 61, while nearly 31 percent are individuals between the ages of 18 and 40.

In Louisa County, nearly 43 percent of individuals are between the ages of 41 and 60 and 18 and 40.

Louisa County health officials on Wednesday said 148 of cases associated with an outbreak at the

Columbus Junction Tyson plant.

Of those, 37 have recovered.

"Both the State and local health departments have been working closely with Tyson on increased testing efforts to identify positive cases and their contacts in order to reduce community spread associated with this outbreak," officials said Wednesday. "While most of our cases are associated with this outbreak, it remains important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing – this simply means to stay away from groups of people, and to keep a 6-foot distance from other individuals."

Also Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health and Muscatine County Public Health identified six cases with several pending tests at Wilton Retirement Community, a long-term care facility, according to a news release posted to the Muscatine County Public Health Facebook page.

“The facility has notified residents and their families, and consistent with IDPH guidelines, the affected residents are in isolation,” officials said in the release. “Wilton Retirement Community staff are working closely with IDPH and Muscatine County Public Health to protect the health of their residents and staff, with additional testing of residents and staff as directed by IDPH.”

The cases include both staff and residents, according to the release. An outbreak is when there are three or more cases of coronavirus identified among residents of a facility.

In Illinois, officials said there are now 24,593 total confirmed cases and 948 deaths.

Locally, confirmed cases reported by health departments through media releases and social media posts include:

-Jo Daviess County, 11

-Carroll County, five

-Whiteside County, 30

-Rock Island County, 180

-Henry County, 25

-Mercer County, three

-Henderson County, 0

-Warren County, 2

-McDonough County, 3

-Stark County, 1

-Bureau County, 7

In Rock Island County, around 30 percent of total cases are individuals in their 50s, while nearly 17 percent are in their 40s, and 15 percent are in their 30s, according to data provided by local health officials.