TV6 COVID-19 daily wrap-up

Louisa County public health officials on Thursday reported the county’s first coronavirus-related death.

The individual is an adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

The death comes one day after health officials announced that 148 of the county’s 166 confirmed cases are associated with an outbreak at the Columbus Junction Tyson plant.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced that seven more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 60.

She also said 146 new confirmed cases have been reported, bringing the state total to 2,141 cases in 82 counties.

The local number of confirmed cases are:

• Scott County, 146

• Muscatine County, 148

• Des Moines County, seven

• Henry County, 22

• Lee County, three

• Jackson County, four

• Clinton County, 39

• Cedar County, 23

In Scott County, about 49 percent of cases are individuals between the ages of 41 and 60, while nearly 29 percent of cases are individuals between the ages of 18 and 40.

In Muscatine County, nearly 44 percent of cases are individuals between the ages of 41 and 60, while 28 percent of cases are individuals between the ages of 18 and 40.

In Louisa County, 43 percent of cases are individuals are between the ages of 18 and 40, while 42 percent are between the ages of 41 and 60.

As of Thursday, 987 Iowans have recovered, Reynolds said.

Additionally, two more outbreaks were announced at long-term care centers. One in Linn County and the other at Lutheran Living in Muscatine County.

In Illinois, public health officials reported 1,140 new confirmed cases and 125 deaths in 90 counties. That brings the total number to 25,733 and 1,072, respectively.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 21 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 201.

Of that, about 30 percent of the cases are individuals in their 50s, while nearly 18 percent are individuals in their 40s. Nearly 14 percent of individuals are in their 30s and about 13 percent are in their 60s, according to data provided by the Rock Island County Health Department.

Mercer and Henry counties reported one new case each, bringing the totals to 26 and 4, respectively.

While Whiteside County did not report any new cases Thursday, health department officials warned that the number of lab-confirmed cases does not accurately represent the total number of cases in the county.

“Due to limited testing, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in Whiteside County is likely HIGHER than reported laboratory-confirmed cases,” officials said in a media release. “Testing has been limited to protect healthcare workers and the general public, as well as preserve personal protective equipment (PPE).”

Until recently, the Illinois Department of Public Health’s testing recommendations has prioritized hospitalized patients with acute illness, healthcare workers and first responders, and residents and employees of group living facilities, such as nursing homes and jails, where the coronavirus can easily spread and cause negative outcomes, according to the release.

Current testing guidelines also help quickly identify the presence of the coronavirus in residential settings where direct action can be taken to halt the spread, protect critical infrastructure, and protect the public against accidental exposure from essential workers.

Preliminary data suggests that while the coronavirus can cause serious illness and death, especially in older individuals and those with other health conditions, 80 percent of cases may be mild.

Current testing guidelines exclude individuals with only mild illness that can be safely managed at home. With no approved treatment for individuals with mild illness, the CDC supports forgoing testing if a positive result will not change clinical management.

“These recommendations protect healthcare workers from unnecessary exposure and prevent individuals without COVID-19 from being exposed during testing,” officials said in the release.

“Unfortunately, this has led to underreporting of COVID-19 cases among the general public. This is especially true of individuals who lack symptoms or experience only mild symptoms. Individuals with mild illness should always consult their healthcare provider about their options.”

For more information and resources, check out TV6's "Tracking the Curve" page.